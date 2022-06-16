News

DC Gore Shares Video for New Single “Sisyphus” All These Things Due Out July 29 via Domino

Photography by Holly Whitaker



DC Gore of British trio Little Cub has shared a video for his new single, “Sisyphus.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, All These Things, which will be out on July 29 via Domino. View below.

“‘Sisyphus’ is a song about giving up on trying to pretend you know what the hell is going on or what you’re supposed to do,” Gore states in a press release. “It feels like because we have access to the internet, now everyone has to have an opinion on everything all of the time and yet the complexity of the world we live in makes that impossible. I suppose the question the song asks is—after clumsily struggling through your life would it be possible to give in and actually enjoy it?”

DC Gore previously shared the album tracks “California,” “Nietzsche on the Beach,” and “I Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

