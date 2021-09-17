News

Dean Wareham Shares Video for New Song “Cashing In” I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. Due Out October 15 via Double Feature

Photography by Matt Fishbeck



Dean Wareham (of Luna, Galaxie 500, and Dean & Britta) is releasing a new solo album, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., on October 15 via Double Feature. Now he has shared its next single, “Cashing In,” in which Wareham sings “I’m not selling out/I’m cashing in.” Leanna Kaiser directed the accompanying video. Watch it below.

Wareham had this to say about the new single in a press release: “Musically I was inspired by Michael Rother’s great, late-’70s instrumental guitar records. And also by Peter Hook; I played the new ‘Hooky 6-string bass’ I bought last year, it’s a big part of that early New Order sound.”

Previously Wareham shared the album’s first single, “The Past Is Our Plaything,” via a video for it. “The Past Is Our Plaything” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wareham’s last solo album was 2014’s Dean Wareham but since then he’s kept busy, including doing the soundtrack for Mistress America with his wife, Britta Phillips, and reuniting and touring with Luna.

“The hard thing is just to start,” Wareham says of the gap between solo albums. “When I sat down and did it, the songs came pretty quickly.”

Papercuts’ Jason Quever produced and played on the album, which also features Phillips on bass, vocals, and keys, and Roger Brogan on drums.

In terms of the album’s title, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., and what he would say if he actually met the mayor of Los Angeles, where Wareham and Phillips have been based since 2013, Wareham responds: “It’s gonna happen. But the answer is right there too—I have nothing to say.”

