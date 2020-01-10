News

Deap Lips (The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally) Share New Song “Home Thru Hell” Deap Lips Due Out March 13 via Cooking Vinyl





The Flaming Lips have teamed up with Los Angeles garage rock duo Deap Vally to form the collaborative band appropriately named Deap Lips. Their debut album together, also titled Deap Lips, is due out March 13 via Cooking Vinyl and now they have shared another song from it, "Home Thru Hell." Check it out below.

Previously Deap Lips shared the album's first single, "Hope Hell High."

Last fall The Flaming Lips released a new live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra, via Warner Records. As its title suggests, the album features a live concert of them recording their acclaimed 1999 album in its entirety with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra (and conductor André de Ridder) at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, near Denver, Colorado.

The Flaming Lips released another new album, King's Mouth: Music and Songs, back in April 2019 for Record Store Day (followed by a wider release in July). King's Mouth features spoken word vocals by Mick Jones of The Clash.

