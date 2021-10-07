News

Deap Vally Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Magic Medicine” Marriage Due Out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl





Los Angeles garage rock duo Deap Vally have announced the release of a new album, titled Marriage. They have shared a video for its lead single, “Magic Medicine.” Marriage will be out on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. Watch the video and check out the album’s tracklist below.

The duo speak about the new album in a press release: “Being in a band is like being in a marriage: sometimes it’s magical, sometimes it’s unbearably challenging. To reinvigorate that marriage we’ve made album three a genre-bending experiment with new collaborators and instrumentation that push the limits of what has previously defined us. Marriage is our musical Rumspringa, if you will. We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices). Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record—like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee—was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.”

They add: “‘Magic Medicine’ is a song 5 years in the making, born in Allen Salmon’s Nashville studio, and raised in Josiah Mazzaschi’s Cave Studio back in LA. Initially a song about being high on what-have-you (body chemistry, lab chemistry, nature’s chemistry) the lyrics have taken on a new meaning in the era of coronavirus, a moment when more than ever we need a miracle cure to make it safe to have fun and feel free again.”

Last year, the duo released a self-titled album with The Flaming Lips, under their collaborative moniker Deap Lips.

Marriage Tracklist:

1. Perfuction

2. Billions

3. Magic Medicine

4. I Like Crime (ft Jennie Vee)

5. Phoenix

6. Give Me A Sign

7. Better Run

8. I’m The Master

9. High Horse (ft KT Tunstall, Peaches)

10. Where Do We Go

11. Tsunami

12. Look Away (ft jennylee)

