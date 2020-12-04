News

Death Cab For Cutie Announce EP with Covers of Georgia Artists to Benefit Fair Fight Action The Georgia E.P. Available This Friday via Bandcamp and Features Covers of TLC, R.E.M., Neutral Milk Hotel, and More





Death Cab For Cutie have announced a new 5-track EP, The Georgia E.P., which will be available on Bandcamp this Friday (Dec. 4). The Georgia E.P. features covers of songs by legendary artists originally from Georgia, including TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M., Vic Chestnutt, and Cat Power. It will be available for download for 24 hours (beginning 12:01 a.m. PT), and all proceeds from the EP will benefit Fair Fight Action, a voter’s rights organization founded by politician Stacey Abrams in 2018 that works to fight against voter suppression. Check out the cover art and tracklist for the EP below.

The Georgia E.P. was created remotely by the band over a course of four days. The band states in a note to fans: “In a year where so much of what we love to do has been put on pause, it felt so good to be making music together again.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the EP’s creation, frontman Ben Gibbard shares a few words: “We created this exclusive EP of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action. We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.”

Tonight, Gibbard will perform on Fair Fight’s “Rock the Runoff” virtual concert, which features additional performances by John Legend, Common, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Monica, Indigo Girls, Earthgang and more. The event will be hosted by Kerry Washington and will air online beginning at 9 p.m. EST. All proceeds will benefit Fair Fight. Tickets can be purchased here.

Death Cab For Cutie was featured on the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation released in September, another Bandcamp exclusive with net proceeds benefitting Fair Fight Action. In August, the band raised over $50,000 in a fundraising auction for both Fair Fight and Future Now Fund.

Gibbard has raised over $250,000 during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of donations from his series of at-home livestream concerts, where he performed a multitude of songs by Death Cab For Cutie, along with cover songs and even some new original music. He released two solo singles, “Proxima B” and “Life in Quarantine,” in early spring. Benefits from “Life in Quarantine” went to nonprofit organization Aurora Commons, which works in assisting unhoused residents of Seattle. The song was also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in May.

Death Cab For Cutie released their most recent album, Thank You For Today, back in August 2018 on Atlantic. Their most recent release was The Blue EP, which came out in September last year on Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

The Georgia E.P. Tracklist:

1. Waterfalls (TLC cover)

2. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

3. Fall on Me (R.E.M. cover)

4. Flirted with You All My Life (Vic Chestnutt cover)

5. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)

