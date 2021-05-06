Death Cab For Cutie Announce New Live Album Available For 24 Hours
Live At the Showbox Out via Bandcamp Friday Tomorrow; Some Proceeds Benefit NIVA
Death Cab For Cutie have announced a new full-length live album, Live At the Showbox, available for only 24 hours tomorrow (May 7) as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive. Some proceeds will be donated to NIVA (National Independent Venue Association). However, an official release will be available later this year. Check out the live album tracklist and cover art below.
Live At the Showbox was recorded right before COVID-19 over a three-night stand from February 24-26, 2020 at the historic Showbox venue in Seattle, a place near and dear to the band’s heart. The performance was held as a “Save the Showbox” campaign for the venue to gain historic landmark status.
The band spoke on their experience with the Showbox in a press release: “Like so many other artists, we expected to play a lot of shows in 2020. To gear up for the year ahead, we decided to warm up by playing an intimate, three-nightstand at a venue that’s near and dear to our hearts—the Showbox in Seattle. Well, 2020 didn’t quite turn out as we had planned—but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we’re glad to say that we had them recorded.”
This upcoming album follows the band’s 2020 covers record The Georgia E.P. The live album performed will feature 17 tracks from their discography.
Read our 2020 interview with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard on his Live From Home concerts.
Live At the Showbox Tracklist:
1. A Movie Script Ending
2. The New Year
3. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
4. Long Division
5. Gold Rush
6. Company Calls
7. Summer Skin
8. I Will Follow You Into The Dark
9. I Will Possess Your Heart
10. Black Sun
11. Northern Lights
12. Cath…
13. We Looked Like Giants
14. Soul Meets Body
15. 60 & Punk
16. Tiny Vessels
17. Transatlanticism
