Death Cab for Cutie – Ben Gibbard Presses His Own Vinyl in the Video for New Song "Here to Forever" Asphalt Meadows Due Out September 16 via Atlantic





Death Cab for Cutie are releasing a new album, Asphalt Meadows, on September 16 via Atlantic. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Here to Forever,” via an amusing video in which frontman Benjamin Gibbard has to press the band’s own vinyl after encountering some incompetent workers at the pressing plant. Lance Bangs directed the video, which also features comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Gibbard had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

Previously Death Cab for Cutie shared the album’s first single, “Roman Candles,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a music video for the song that was shot in one take and featured the band performing the song while roman candle fireworks explode around them.

John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) produced Asphalt Meadows, which is the follow-up to 2018’s Thank You For Today.

Earlier this year Gibbard currated the Yoko Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which featured 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, and Thao, among others.

Gibbard was instrumental in helping us all get through the first year of the pandemic, especially when we were all under lockdown, with his regular Live From Home livestream concerts performed in 2020 at first daily and then weekly from his home studio.

Read our 2020 interview with Gibbard on his Live From Home concerts.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates:

JULY

14 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena †

16 – Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center †

SEPTEMBER

3-4 – All IN Festival – Indianapolis, IN *

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

14-16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT

19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # - SOLD OUT

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Special Guests illuminati hotties

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo

