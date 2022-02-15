 Death Cab for Cutie Share Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022  
Death Cab for Cutie Share Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise”

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Due Out This Friday

Feb 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Death Cab for Cutie have shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1973 song “Waiting for the Sunrise.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which will be out this Friday (Feb. 18). Listen below.

Curated by Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the album features 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, and Thao, among others. Previously shared tracks from the album are Japanese Breakfast’s cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” and David Byrne and Yo La Tengo’s cover of “Who Has Seen the Wind?”

