Death Cab for Cutie Share Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise” Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Due Out This Friday





Death Cab for Cutie have shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1973 song “Waiting for the Sunrise.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which will be out this Friday (Feb. 18). Listen below.

Curated by Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the album features 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, and Thao, among others. Previously shared tracks from the album are Japanese Breakfast’s cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” and David Byrne and Yo La Tengo’s cover of “Who Has Seen the Wind?”

