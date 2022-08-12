Death Cab For Cutie Share New Single “Foxglove Through the Clearcut”
Asphalt Meadows Due Out September 16 via Atlantic
Aug 12, 2022
Photography by Jimmy Fontaine
Death Cab For Cutie have shared a new single, “Foxglove Through the Clearcut.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, which will be out on September 16 via Atlantic. Listen below.
Frontman Ben Gibbard elaborates on the new single in a press release: “‘Foxglove’ is by far the most personal song on the record. While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”
Previously released album singles are “Roman Candles,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Here to Forever,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
