 Death Valley Girls Announce New 7-Inch EP, Share Cover of Atomic Rooster’s “Breakthrough” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, May 29th, 2020  
Subscribe

Death Valley Girls Announce New 7-Inch EP, Share Cover of Atomic Rooster’s “Breakthrough”

Breakthrough EP Due Out June 12 via Suicide Squeeze

May 29, 2020 By Lily Guthrie Photography by Abby Banks
Bookmark and Share


Bluesy goth-rock group Death Valley Girls have announced the release of their upcoming 7-inch EP, Breakthrough, and have shared its first single and title track, a cover of Atomic Rooster’s 1971 song “Breakthrough.” The EP will be available June 12 via Suicide Squeeze. Listen to the “Breakthrough” cover below.

The choice to cover “Breakthrough” was inspired by the band’s interest in Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three. He was wrongly convicted of murder in 1993, which was substantially due to his association with heavy metal and wicca, and was released from prison in 2011.

The B-side of Breakthrough will feature a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll / EGA,” a nod to the beloved late artist for whom Death Valley Girls were the backing band. Suicide Squeeze is pressing 750 limited edition copies of the 7-inch on half purple and half black vinyl, also out June 12.

Frontwoman Bonnie Bloomgarden had this to say in a press release: “‘Breakthrough’ is a song we were super into then became obsessed with once we found the lyrics! They are about breaking free from an invisible prison. At the time, we were studying Damien Echols, of the West Memphis 3, and his ability to overcome being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned on death row for 18 years. He became a magician, master meditator, and learned how to astral project. We asked him for a few tips on how energy, intention, and music can keep you strong in these strange times.”

Suicide Squeeze Records · Death Valley Girls - Breakthrough

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent