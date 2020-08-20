News

Death Valley Girls Share Artist Collaborative Video For New Song “Hold My Hand” Under the Spell of Joy Due Out October 2 via Suicide Squeeze





Rock and roll isn’t dead—just listen to Death Valley Girls. From LA, the goth rockers are gearing up for the release of their opus Under the Spell of Joy, out October 2 via Suicide Squeeze. The new LP is set to be a funky journey into time and space. And new single “Hold My Hand,”is just one stop on an extraordinary ride. Watch the video for the track below.

For a band about earthly interconnectedness, the music video for “Hold My Hand” hits the nail on the head. Andi Avery and Kate E. Hinshaw of Analog Cookbook allocated over 61 entries from different artists across North American, all painting and animating their interpretation of the track over 16mm film.

And the visuals are a great accompaniment to the track. A ’70s inspired riff cuddles up nicely against acoustic guitar while the drums push the momentum forward. Lead singer Bonnie Bloomgarden’s shouted vocals force your hand to move as she screams “Hold My Hand.” Because of the song’s energy, one must assume the subject obliged.

In a press release Bloomgarden shared a statement regarding the new track:

“Relationships are really tricky and can be super messy and complicated! I used to keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again. I realized it’s cause I thought relationships were an agreement you made with another person. And that meant giving away my power to the other person and letting them navigate our way along our path. Then I realized things either happen to you or for you! Any relationship you have is an opportunity to make an agreement with yourself! It’s a chance to learn to be more compassionate and to grow stronger and more powerfully into the person you want to be and are meant to be! Hopefully, the other person will help along the way and grow with you! If not, peace and next, please.”

Death Valley Girls recently released the album’s first single “The Universe,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In June, the band also released an EP, Breakthrough, featuring a cover of Atomic Rooster’s 1971 song of the same name, along with a cover of the late Daniel Johnston’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll / EGA.”

