Death Valley Girls Share Video for New Song “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing” Out Now via Suicide Squeeze

Photography by The Little Ghost/Kelsey Hart



LA goth-rock band Death Valley Girls have shared a video for their new song “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing.” It is out now via Suicide Squeeze. Check out the Bradley Hale-directed video below.

Frontwoman Bonnie Bloomgarden: “Being in a body, experiencing reality as a human, is endlessly challenging. There’s so much darkness, suffering, sorrow, and division, it’s hard to get past. Sometimes, and often for too long, I just stay in the darkness, forgetting there’s anything else. And then sometimes, my guides remind me to look around, sometimes, just look around, at this Earth, at its infinite beauty and intricacy, and simplicity, and sometimes I can feel it, that it’s all really kind of amazing.”

She adds: “And we have been programmed and have forgotten we are gods because of trauma, capitalism, and religion. So this song is a call to wake up! To remember you are magic! Abundance is the normal state…look for the signs from your guides and your higher self.”

The band’s most recent album, Under the Spell of Joy, came out last year via Suicide Squeeze. It featured songs “The Universe” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Hold My Hand” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

