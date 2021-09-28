News

Deep Sea Diver Share Cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket” Featuring Damien Jurado Out Now via ATO

Photography by Brandon Vasquez



Deep Sea Diver (the band led by Jessica Dobson) has shared a new cover of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 song “Hand In My Pocket” from her album Jagged Little Pill. The cover features Damien Jurado and is out now via ATO. Listen below.

Dobson speaks about the cover in a press release, stating: “One of my favorite things in the world is to cover a larger than life song and try and make it my own. Growing up in the ’90s, Alanis was one of the only female artists in the rock world that I had to look up to. I’ve always felt like someone that never finds a home in the middle. ‘Hand In My Pocket’ is a song that so perfectly captured the many juxtapositions in life while making me feel like it was completely fine to be whatever I wanted to be. This cover was recorded in my home studio and I asked Damien Jurado to sing with me on it because I’ve always loved the emotion in his voice. This year marked the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill and I wanted to honor this incredible song and I hope I did it justice. Much love to Alanis!”

The band’s most recent album, Impossible Weight, came out last year via ATO/High Beam. Read our interview with Dobson on the album.

