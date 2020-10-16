News

Deep Sea Diver – Stream the New Album and Watch “Shattering the Hourglass” Studio Video Impossible Weight Out Now via High Beam/ATO





Deep Sea Diver (the band led by Jessica Dobson) have released a new album, Impossible Weight, today via High Beam/ATO. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. The band have also shared a video of them performing album opener “Shattering the Hourglass” in the studio. Watch that below too.

Previously Deep Sea Diver shared the album’s title track, “Impossible Weight,” which features a guest verse from Sharon Van Etten. It was shared via a video featuring both Dobson and Van Etten. “Impossible Weight” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Deep Sea Diver shared another song from the album, “Wishing,” via a video that is made up of crowd-sourced footage of fans standing in front of 78 music venues closed because of the pandemic, in an effort to promote the Save Our Stages movement. “Wishing” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Previously Impossible Weight’s first single “Lights Out” was shared.

Dobson’s Deep Sea Diver bandmates include her husband Peter Mansen (drums), Garrett Gue (bass), and Elliot Jackson (guitar, synth). Impossible Weight is the band’s third album. The band entered the studio not long after the touring cycle for their sophomore album, 2016’s Secrets.

“We went into the studio pretty quickly after the tour ended, and I sort of hit a wall where I was feeling very detached from making music, and unable to find joy in it,” Dobson reveals. “I realized I had to try to rediscover my voice as a songwriter, and figure out the vocabulary for what I needed to say on this album.”

Eventually she regrouped and co-produced the album with Andy D. Park (Pedro the Lion, Ruler), recording it at Seattle’s Studio X and The Hall of Justice.

Dobson has also performed in The Shins and in Beck’s band.

