Deer Scout Shares Video For Cover of Kate Bush’s “Suspended in Gaffa” Woodpecker Out Now via Carpark

Photography by Felix Walworth



Deer Scout (aka Dena Miller) has shared a video for a cover of Kate Bush’s 1982 song “Suspended in Gaffa.” View the video and a full list of Miller’s forthcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, Miller states: “‘Suspended in Gaffa’ is my favorite Kate Bush song. I love the drama and the playfulness of the lyrics, they feel absurd and sincere at the same time. ‘I don’t know why I’m crying’ has always really gotten to me, and I love that it goes from that to ‘It’s a plank in me eye with a camel whose trying to get through it.’ I also admire her ownership over the production and arrangement of her songs. The original really feels like one person’s vision, which makes sense because she played piano, strings and produced it herself.”

Miller’s debut album, Woodpecker, came out this year via Carpark.

Deer Scout 2022 Tour Dates:

8/26 - Washington, D.C @ Comet Ping Pong

8/27 - Norfolk, VA @ Lava Mini Fest

8/29 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

8/30 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

8/31 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

9/1 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

9/3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

9/4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Cabin

9/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

