Deer Shed Makes First Announcements For 2022 Nadine Shah, John Grant, Yard Act, Billy Nomates and Yard Act among the festival's first confirmed names

Photography by Fraser Taylor



North Yorkshire based festival Deer Shed has announced the first headliners and line-up additions for its twelve edition, their first full capacity event since 2019. Situated in Baldersby Park in the North Yorkshire village of Topcliffe. Next year’s headliners will be Nadine Shah, John Grant and Django Django.

Also among the first announcements are Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates, Bleach Lab, Snapped Ankles, Pip Blom, Yard Act, The Lovely Eggs and The Bug Club along with a host of other impressive names from the world of music. While Bristol artist and DJ “Big Jeff” Johns will be attending the festival as official artist in residence, creating brand new works across the weekend in front of the festival’s main stage combining his two great passions of art and music. One of the UK’s greatest champions of live music, Jeff will soon host his first exhibition as an artist - sharing his vivid, psychedelic work with the world.

Following two years of hosting their successful Base Camp events in place of a full-capacity festival, Deer Shed have also announced the return of their annual theme. Next year’s theme will be Pocket Planet - a celebration of different things from different places with programming and activities to come from all across the globe as part of the festival.

Deer Shed 12 will take place from 29th-31st July 2022.



Tickets are on sale now

Official Website