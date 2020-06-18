News

Deerhoof Announce Live Album With Wadada Leo Smith, With Proceeds Benefiting Black Lives Matter To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough out July 3 via Joyful Noise; Listen to “Breakup Songs” Now





Today Deerhoof have announced a new live album, To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough, which features legendary jazz composer Wadada Leo Smith. It will be released exclusively on Bandcamp on July 3rd via Joyful Noise Recordings. All album proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter. You can preview the track “Breakup Songs,” featuring Smith and an explosive instrumental jam session, below.

Named after Walt Whitman’s “I Sing The Body Electric,” the 11 tracks find Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier, along with Wadada Leo Smith, at New York City’s Winter Jazzfest at Le Poisson Rouge.

In a press release, Saunier talks about the unlikely pairing of Smith and Deerhoof: “Part of what makes touring life so great was how unpredictable it is. All the unexpected encounters, promoters and audiences and performers willing to take a risk. That's what playing together with Wadada was for us. The corporate world seems to want to define 'musician' as 'internet content competitor' but the actual people who make music have to find ways out of that trap. That's why I'm touched that a master improviser like Wadada would bring up true democracy. To me, democracy and improvisation are linked, and they appear spontaneously at times like these, when strangers come together to take action, and there is no rulebook.”

The announcement of To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough comes just a month after the May release of their recent studio album, Future Teenage Cave Artists. Previously Deerhoof shared three songs from Future Teenage Cave Artists, title track “Future Teenage Cave Artists,” “The Loved One,” and “‘Farewell’ Symphony.” “Future Teenage Cave Artists” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our recent interview with the band.

To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough Tracklist:

1. Believe E.S.P.

2. Chandelier Searchlight

3. I Will Spite Survive

4. Mountain Moves

5. Polly Bee

6. Bad Kids to the Front

7. Snoopy Waves (live with Wadada Leo Smith)

8. Breakup Songs (live with Wadada Leo Smith)

9. Flower (live with Wadada Leo Smith)

10. Last Fad (live with Wadada Leo Smith)

11. Mirror Monster (live with Wadada Leo Smith)

