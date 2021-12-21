News

All





Deerhoof Share New Live Album Devil Kids Out Now via Joyful Noise





Deerhoof have shared a new live album, Devil Kids, out now digitally and on vinyl via Joyful Noise. The digital version of the album contains six bonus tracks as well as a video download of the concert, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, band member Greg Saunier states: “When my friends asked if playing with the band again was like riding a bike, I had to say no. We changed over two years. We played looser and got along nicer.”

The band’s most recent album, Actually, You Can, came out in October via Joyful Noise. Check out our 2020 Why Not Both podcast episode interview with the band.

Devil Kids Tracklist:

1. Scarcity is Manufactured

2. Wrong Time Capsule

3. The Perfect Me

4. L’Amour Stories

5. Plant Thief

6. Black Pitch

7. My Purple Past

8. Giga Dance

9. Damaged Eyes Squinting Into the Beautiful Overhot Sun

10. No One Asked to Dance

11. Debut

12. This Magnificent Bird Will Rise

13. Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates of Hell (Bonus Song)

14. We Do Parties (Bonus Song)

15. Love-Lore 2 (Bonus Song)

16. Mountain Moves (Bonus Song)

17. Polly Bee (Bonus Song)

18. Come See the Duck (Bonus Song)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.