 Deerhoof Share New Live Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021  
Subscribe

Deerhoof Share New Live Album

Devil Kids Out Now via Joyful Noise

Dec 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Deerhoof have shared a new live album, Devil Kids, out now digitally and on vinyl via Joyful Noise. The digital version of the album contains six bonus tracks as well as a video download of the concert, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, band member Greg Saunier states: “When my friends asked if playing with the band again was like riding a bike, I had to say no. We changed over two years. We played looser and got along nicer.”

The band’s most recent album, Actually, You Can, came out in October via Joyful Noise. Check out our 2020 Why Not Both podcast episode interview with the band.

Devil Kids Tracklist:

1. Scarcity is Manufactured
2. Wrong Time Capsule
3. The Perfect Me
4. L’Amour Stories
5. Plant Thief
6. Black Pitch
7. My Purple Past
8. Giga Dance
9. Damaged Eyes Squinting Into the Beautiful Overhot Sun
10. No One Asked to Dance
11. Debut
12. This Magnificent Bird Will Rise
13. Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates of Hell (Bonus Song)
14. We Do Parties (Bonus Song)
15. Love-Lore 2 (Bonus Song)
16. Mountain Moves (Bonus Song)
17. Polly Bee (Bonus Song)
18. Come See the Duck (Bonus Song)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent