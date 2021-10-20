News

Deerhoof Share Quirky Animated Tomato-Filled Video for New Song “Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates of Hell” Actually, You Can Due Out This Friday via Joyful Noise





Deerhoof are releasing a new album, Actually, You Can, this Friday via Joyful Noise. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates of Hell,” via a quirky animated video that features a tribe that worships large sentient tomatoes and giant tomato-powered robots that are also after the red fruit that everyone thinks is a vegetable. Geoff Hoskinson directed the video. Watch it below.

A press release explains that the video “depicts a world where superfluous corporate overlords are unseated.”

Deerhoof collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “Maya Angelou once said, ‘You can’t plant onions and expect to harvest tomatoes,’ and that kind of sums up our philosophy on this record. This song is a sort of cover of a Baroque opera aria by G F Handel (of Messiah fame). We wanted to pair our cartoon death metal version of that aria, about a jailbreaking angel kidnapping souls from Hell, with a video of dancing anticapitalist tomatoes.”

Tomorrow (October 21) at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST Deerhoof will take part in a Bandcamp Livestream, where they will premiere the new album and answer questions from fans. It’s happening at this link.

Previously Deerhoof shared the album’s first single, “Department of Corrections,” via an amusing stop-motion animated video. Then they shared its second single, “Plant Thief,” via an animated video. Then they shared its third single, “Scarcity is Manufactured,” also via an animated video.

Actually, You Can is the eighteenth album from “the prolific Earth-based band,” as a previous press release described them (as opposed to all those great bands from Jupiter and Venus we’ve been writing about recently). The press release said Actually, You Can finds Deerhoof “using their agility, wit, and outlandishness to create a new shared language of revolution, one powered by lyrical labyrinths and thrashing melodies.” Sounds about par for the course for a Deerhoof album then. The album was also described as a “grand return to biblical references ironically set to frenzied noise rock, as heard on their breakthrough series of LPs, Reveille, Apple O’, and The Runners Four.”

The band (Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier) produced the album themselves. They collectively had this to say about it in the previous press release: “Think of all the beauty, positivity, and love that gets deemed ugly, negative and hateful by the self-proclaimed guardians of ‘common sense.’ We’d hardly be destroying society by dismantling their colonial economics and prisons and gender roles and aesthetics. We’d be creating it!”

In 2020 Deerhoof had several releases, including their last regular studio album (Future Teenage Cave Artists), a live album (To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough), and an ambitious covers album that featured 43 songs in only 35 minutes and was a free download (Love-Lore).

Read our 2020 interview with the band.

