News

All





Deerhoof Share Video for New Song “‘Farewell’ Symphony” and Are Live Streaming New Album Future Teenage Cave Artists Due Out May 29 via Joyful Noise

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Deerhoof are releasing a new album, Future Teenage Cave Artists, on May 29 via Joyful Noise. Now they have shared another song from it, “‘Farewell’ Symphony,” via a video for the track. The band’s Greg Saunier edited the video, which is a made up of footage of six performances of the last movement of Franz Joseph Haydn’s similarly named “‘Farewell’ Symphony.” The band have also announced that at 4 p.m. EST today they will be hosting a live stream listening party for Future Teenage Cave Artists on YouTube here. It will be followed by an interview with the band on the album. Watch the “‘Farewell’ Symphony” video below.

In a press release Saunier cryptically had this to say about the song (which is an original and not a Haydn cover) and how it relates to Haydn’s symphony: “Just imagine if all the living things that’ve been done in by capitalism could reunite for one big final bow! All the extinct cool underground music scenes, all the extinct species of plants and animals, all the extinct arts and educational and political systems that were meant to help people...they'd all be there!”

Previously Deerhoof shared two songs from Future Teenage Cave Artists, title track “Future Teenage Cave Artists” and “The Loved One,” the former via a lyric video. “Future Teenage Cave Artists” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Deerhoof is Satomi Matsuzaki on bass and vocals, Ed Rodriguez and John Dieterich on guitars, and Greg Saunier on drums, vocals and piano. Future Teenage Cave Artists is the follow-up to 2017’s Mountain Moves.

A previous press release set up Future Teenage Cave Artists like so: “Normal is never coming back. Whether by a collective dismantling or sheer collapse, our old illusions are being hollowed out. Over the past couple of years, Deerhoof has been asking themselves if there was any music they could create that expressed how the rapidly changing future might actually feel. The finished product, Future Teenage Cave Artists, finds Deerhoof in a revolutionary mood, but also haunted by memories of a lost world and every failed attempt to save it. People already cut loose from the system, already surviving with new ways of life—these hopeful heroes are Deerhoof’s inspiration. These are the Future Teenage Cave Artists.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.