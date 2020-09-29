Deerhoof Surprise Release Free New Album Featuring 43 Cover Songs in 35 Minutes
Love-Lore Out Now via Joyful Noise
Deerhoof have surprise released Love-Lore, an ambitious new covers album that features 43 songs in only 35 minutes. What’s more it’s a free download. Love-Lore was recorded live in the studio and is out now via Joyful Noise. It features songs from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, and includes TV themes (Knight Rider, Star Trek) and music from movies (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Muppet Movie). Listen below.
Love-Lore was debutted via a YouTube listening party. While the album is a digital release, there is an accompanying limited edition poster also available.
In May Deerhoof released their most recent studio album, Future Teenage Cave Artists. Previously Deerhoof shared three songs from Future Teenage Cave Artists, title track “Future Teenage Cave Artists,” “The Loved One,” and “‘Farewell’ Symphony.” “Future Teenage Cave Artists” was one of our Songs of the Week. In July they also released the live album, To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough, which featured legendary jazz composer Wadada Leo Smith.
Read our recent interview with the band.
Love-Lore Tracklist By Song/Artist:
Ornette Coleman • In All Languages
J.D. Robb • Excerpt From Spatial Serenade
Voivod • Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
Earl Kim • Earthlight
Stu Phillips • Knight Rider
Raymond Scott • Ohio Bell
Mauricio Kagel • Music For Renaissance Instruments
Eddie Grant • Electric Avenue
Gary Numan • Cars
Karlheinz Stockhausen • Kontakte
The Beach Boys • Wonderful
Gerald Fried • Star Trek: Balance Of Terror
Pauline Oliveros • All Fours
Paul Williams • Rainbow Connection
James Tenney • For Ann (Rising)
Silver Apples • Oscillations
The Police • Driven To Tears
Kraftwerk • We Are The Robots
John Williams • Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Morton Feldman • Patterns In A Chromatic Field
Sun Ra • They Dwell On Other Planes
Parliament • Unfunky Ufo
Asha Puthli • Space Talk
Ennio Morricone • Ottave Comandamento: Corri Veloce
Milton Babbitt • Homily For Snare Drum
The B52s • Song For A Future Generation
Sofia Gubaidulina • Mechanical Accordion
Vinicius De Moraes & Baden Powell • O Astronauta
Dionne Warwick • Do You Know The Way To San Jose?
David Graeber • Of Flying Cars And The Declining Rate Of Profit
Derek Bailey • Improvisation
William Hanna & Hoyt Curtin • The Jetsons
Anthony Braxton • C-M=B05
Gyorgy Kurtag • Shadows For Contrabass Solo
Eric Siday • The Perking Coffee Pot
Igor Stravinsky • Variations Aldous Huxley In Memoriam
Caetano Veloso • Pulsar
Luigi Nono • Uno Espressione
Krzysztof Penderecki • Threnody For The Victims Of Hiroshima
John Cage • Empty Words
George Brecht • Drip Music
The Velvet Underground • All Tomorrow's Parties
Laurie Anderson • Example #22
