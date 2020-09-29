News

Deerhoof Surprise Release Free New Album Featuring 43 Cover Songs in 35 Minutes Love-Lore Out Now via Joyful Noise





Deerhoof have surprise released Love-Lore, an ambitious new covers album that features 43 songs in only 35 minutes. What’s more it’s a free download. Love-Lore was recorded live in the studio and is out now via Joyful Noise. It features songs from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, and includes TV themes (Knight Rider, Star Trek) and music from movies (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Muppet Movie). Listen below.

Love-Lore was debutted via a YouTube listening party. While the album is a digital release, there is an accompanying limited edition poster also available.

In May Deerhoof released their most recent studio album, Future Teenage Cave Artists. Previously Deerhoof shared three songs from Future Teenage Cave Artists, title track “Future Teenage Cave Artists,” “The Loved One,” and “‘Farewell’ Symphony.” “Future Teenage Cave Artists” was one of our Songs of the Week. In July they also released the live album, To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough, which featured legendary jazz composer Wadada Leo Smith.

Read our recent interview with the band.

Love-Lore Tracklist By Song/Artist:

Ornette Coleman • In All Languages

J.D. Robb • Excerpt From Spatial Serenade

Voivod • Macrosolutions To Megaproblems

Earl Kim • Earthlight

Stu Phillips • Knight Rider

Raymond Scott • Ohio Bell

Mauricio Kagel • Music For Renaissance Instruments

Eddie Grant • Electric Avenue

Gary Numan • Cars

Karlheinz Stockhausen • Kontakte

The Beach Boys • Wonderful

Gerald Fried • Star Trek: Balance Of Terror

Pauline Oliveros • All Fours

Paul Williams • Rainbow Connection

James Tenney • For Ann (Rising)

Silver Apples • Oscillations

The Police • Driven To Tears

Kraftwerk • We Are The Robots

John Williams • Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Morton Feldman • Patterns In A Chromatic Field

Sun Ra • They Dwell On Other Planes

Parliament • Unfunky Ufo

Asha Puthli • Space Talk

Ennio Morricone • Ottave Comandamento: Corri Veloce

Milton Babbitt • Homily For Snare Drum

The B52s • Song For A Future Generation

Sofia Gubaidulina • Mechanical Accordion

Vinicius De Moraes & Baden Powell • O Astronauta

Dionne Warwick • Do You Know The Way To San Jose?

David Graeber • Of Flying Cars And The Declining Rate Of Profit

Derek Bailey • Improvisation

William Hanna & Hoyt Curtin • The Jetsons

Anthony Braxton • C-M=B05

Gyorgy Kurtag • Shadows For Contrabass Solo

Eric Siday • The Perking Coffee Pot

Igor Stravinsky • Variations Aldous Huxley In Memoriam

Caetano Veloso • Pulsar

Luigi Nono • Uno Espressione

Krzysztof Penderecki • Threnody For The Victims Of Hiroshima

John Cage • Empty Words

George Brecht • Drip Music

The Velvet Underground • All Tomorrow's Parties

Laurie Anderson • Example #22

