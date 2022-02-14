News

Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Bad Love” Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago trio Dehd have announced the release of their third studio album, Blue Skies, which will be out on May 27 via Fat Possum. In addition to sharing a video for the album’s lead single, “Bad Love,” they have also announced a tour. View the “Bad Love” video, directed by lead singer Emily Kempf alongside Kevin Veselka, below. Also view the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Blue Skies Tracklist:

1. Control

2. Bad Love

3. Bop

4. Clear

5. Hold

6. Memories

7. Window

8. Palomino

9. Waterfall

10. Dream On

11. Empty In My Mind

12. Stars

13. No Difference

Dehd 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)

Mon. May 2 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Thu. May 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

Sat. May 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Mon. May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Wed. May 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Fri. May 13 - Austin, TX - Antones

Sat. May 14 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sun. May 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

Mon. May 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Wed. May 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Thu. May 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sun. May 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace

Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sat. Jun. 11 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

