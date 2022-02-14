Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Bad Love”
Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum
Feb 14, 2022
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Chicago trio Dehd have announced the release of their third studio album, Blue Skies, which will be out on May 27 via Fat Possum. In addition to sharing a video for the album’s lead single, “Bad Love,” they have also announced a tour. View the “Bad Love” video, directed by lead singer Emily Kempf alongside Kevin Veselka, below. Also view the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates below.
The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.
Blue Skies Tracklist:
1. Control
2. Bad Love
3. Bop
4. Clear
5. Hold
6. Memories
7. Window
8. Palomino
9. Waterfall
10. Dream On
11. Empty In My Mind
12. Stars
13. No Difference
Dehd 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)
Mon. May 2 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Thu. May 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Fri. May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
Sat. May 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Mon. May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Wed. May 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Fri. May 13 - Austin, TX - Antones
Sat. May 14 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Sun. May 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
Mon. May 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Wed. May 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Thu. May 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Sun. May 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace
Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sat. Jun. 11 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
