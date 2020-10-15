News

All





Dehd Go to Summer Camp in the Amusing Video for “Haha” Flower of Devotion Out Now Via Fire Talk





Chicago trio Dehd released a new album, Flower of Devotion, in July via Fire Talk. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Haha.” The band’s Emily Kempf co-directed the video with Ryan Hart. The amusing clip finds Kempf and her bandmate Jason Balla, among other friends, going to a summer camp. Watch it below.

“‘Haha’ is about finding humor in impossible situations—sometimes you just gotta laugh it off,” says Kempf in a press release. “The video is led by our favorite Chicago star, Alex Grelle, playing both lead roles. Becky and Gary, two head counselors at the illustrious and wholesome Camp HaHa, are constantly in competition with each other. Here’s the wacky TWIST—only one knows about it! Oh Gary, when will you ever learn! Becky will always be #1!”

Previously we the band shared various singles from Flower of Devotion: “Flood,” “Loner,” and “Month.”

Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Read our review of Flower of Devotion.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.