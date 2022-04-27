News

Dehd Share New Single “Empty In My Mind” Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago trio Dehd have shared a new single, “Empty In My Mind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming third studio album, Blue Skies, which will be out on May 27 via Fat Possum. Listen below.

In a press release, the band describe the new song as being about “the floating mindless space around a new crush…. The sort of high that occurs, the spinning, the detachment and the feeling of ungroundedness. All of these things being either very fun or absolutely dreadful.”

Previously released singles from the album are “Bad Love” and “Stars.”

The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

