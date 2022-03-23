Dehd Share Video for New Single “Stars”
Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum
Mar 23, 2022
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Chicago trio Dehd have shared a video for their new single, “Stars.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming third studio album, Blue Skies, which will be out on May 27 via Fat Possum. View the video below.
In a press release, lead singer Emily Kempf states that “Stars” is about “reaching past the boundaries of understanding our personal comfort.” Guitarist Jason Balla adds: “When I get too overwhelmed and I feel like my heart’s gonna break from all the sadness in this world I go for a walk. The familiar streets of home pull me back to earth.”
The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.
