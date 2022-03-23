 Dehd Share Video for New Single “Stars” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Dehd Share Video for New Single “Stars”

Blue Skies Due Out May 27 via Fat Possum

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Bookmark and Share


Chicago trio Dehd have shared a video for their new single, “Stars.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming third studio album, Blue Skies, which will be out on May 27 via Fat Possum. View the video below.

In a press release, lead singer Emily Kempf states that “Stars” is about “reaching past the boundaries of understanding our personal comfort.” Guitarist Jason Balla adds: “When I get too overwhelmed and I feel like my heart’s gonna break from all the sadness in this world I go for a walk. The familiar streets of home pull me back to earth.”

The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent