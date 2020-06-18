News

All





Dehd Share Video For New Song “Flood” Flower of Devotion Due Out July 17 via Fire Talk

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Dehd just keep getting better and better. Now the Chicago-based trio have shared the second single “Flood,” from their forthcoming sophomore album, Flower of Devotion, due out July 17th on Fire Talk. It was shared via a video. Watch it below.

The track follows lead single “Loner,” a tune where bassist and vocalist Emily Kempf battles her inner demons over a fusion of country twang and mellow alt-rock. But “Flood” is more vulnerable. Directed by Andrew Miller and Kempf (who also did the choreography), the video aims to capture the intensity of a deep relationship. “Falling in love with someone is like becoming water,” says Kempf in a press statement. “A flood is powerful, uncontrollable, devastating. Water can nourish or destroy.”

With subdued guitar and relaxed drums Kempf crawls through crashing waves admitting “I am a flood for you.”

The follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 debut, Water, Flowers of Devotion finds the bandmates holding the reins of control, empowered by their own convictions. “It’s okay to be lighthearted in the face of despair,” Kempf said in a prevoious press release.

“Being alone and grieving is very isolating,” Kempf said, “but then you come out of your little cave of grief, and your friends and family and partner are all there to pat you on the back and hold you until you have to go back into the cave of grief alone.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.