Dehd Share Video for New Song “Month” Flower Of Devotion Due Out July 17 Via Fire Talk

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago trio Dehd have shared a new song, “Month,” from their anticipated new album via an accompanying video. Flower of Devotion is due out July 17th via Fire Talk. “Month” follows previously released singles “Flood” and “Loner.” The accompanying video is directed by Cal Fish. Listen to the song and watch the video below.

Bandmember Jason Balla has this to say about the new single and video in a press release: “‘Month’ explores the cyclical nature of memory and how our relationship with a particular time changes through the years. I’m fixed on summer and its inevitable return. Carefree and sun-kissed, there’s a shadow of loss, guilt and grief coming back round n’ round each calendar year.“

