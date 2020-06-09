News

Delicate Steve Shares New Song “Some Hope” The New Instrumental Track is the First of Three Upcoming Singles for ANTI-

Photography by Damara Pratt



Delicate Steve has shared a new song, “Some Hope,” the first of three new upcoming singles ANTI-. Completely instrumental, the song is an “ode to melody, saxophones, King Curtis and Sam Cooke, unqualified joy, positivity, singing a simple song and being a fool,” says Steve Marion aka Delicate Steve in a press release. Listen to the groovy track below.

The cover art of the song matches the soothing sounds of the track. In collaboration with Argentinian animator Dante Zaballa, bright colors, messy hand drawn lines, and bright shapes emphasize the song's gorgeous, yet light feeling.

Last year, after touring with The Black Keys’ worldwide tour, Marion released Three Live Ones, a three-song EP that includes a Rosie Slater drum feature.

“To be able to see everyone's face and feel the body heat in the room and to watch the crowd get rowdy, scream for more, and be moved in the mellower moments. It felt soulful and real. This is where I got the idea for Three Live Ones,” Marion explains in the press release.

