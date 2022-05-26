News

Dendrons Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Double Ending” 5-3-8 Due Out August 26 via Innovative Leisure





Chicago-based band Dendrons have announced the release of their second album, 5-3-8, which will be out on August 26 via Innovative Leisure. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Double Ending,” in addition to announcing a tour. View the Zach Harris-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Speaking of the song in a press release, band member Dane Jarvie states: “The basis of the song deals with concepts of monotony, drudgery of modern life and daily tasks, with ambiguous existential pay-offs, and the flexibility of truth and meaning depending on context.”

5-3-8 was produced by Tony Brant and Sonny Di Perri. The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2020.

5-3-8 Tracklist:

1. Wait In Line

2. Double Ending

3. Vain Repeating

4. People Scare Me

5. New Outlook

6. New Outlook II

7. High In The Circle K

8. Interlude (Adjusting To The Light)

9. Octaves Only

10. Tangle

11. True

Dendrons 2022 Tour Dates:

Jun 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Walrus

Jun 24 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch & Hive

Jun 25 - Charleston, SC @ Cutty’s Elliotborough

Jun 26 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

Jun 27 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Jun 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Jun 30 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Jul 01 - New York City, NY @ Berlin

Jul 02 - Philadelphia @ Century Bar

Jul 03 - New York City, NY @ Trans-Pecos

Jul 05 - Baltimore, MD @ Downsquares

Jul 06 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge

Jul 07 - Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s

Jul 08 - Nashville, TN @ TBA

