Dent May Goes Roller Skating By the Beach in the Retro Video for New Song “Sea Salt & Caramel” Late Checkout Due Out August 21 via Carpark





Dent May is releasing a new album, Late Checkout, on August 21 via Carpark. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Sea Salt & Caramel,” via a retro looking video for the song that features him roller skating by the beach, joined by two friends. Watch the Nathan Castiel-directed video below.

May had this to say in a press release: “‘Sea Salt & Caramel’ was the last song I wrote for Late Checkout. There are a lot of melancholy ballads on the album, and I wanted to write something that's simply full of joy and love. When it came to making a video that matches that joy, the answer was clear—roller skates.”

Previously May shared the album’s lead single, “I Could Use a Miracle,” via a music video. Late Checkout, his fifth album, was recorded at Honeymoon Suite Recording Studio in Los Angeles, which May co-owns with friends Pat Jones and Michael Rosen.

Though he’s an LA man, he was once a Mississippi boy, and both influences are apparent in his Americana bedroom-pop fusion that’s linked together by psychedelic synths. On Late Checkout, May toils with the spectrum of emotions experienced during this time of crisis around the world, drawing inspiration from Motown ballads and the slow-and-steady work ethic with which they were written.

