Dent May Shares New Song “Easier Said Than Done” Late Checkout Due Out August 21 via Carpark





“It’s easier said than done to fall in love/But finally it’s happening to me,” sings Dent May in the sweet new love song “Easier Said Than Done.” It’s the latest single to be taken from his new album, Late Checkout, due out August 21 via Carpark. The song was shared via a visualizer featuring retro clips. Watch and listen below.

May had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Easier Said Than Done’ is about searching for love with no luck and finally finding it after a lifetime of waiting. This one was a lot of fun to record, with Andres Renteria (Jose Gonzalez, Weyes Blood) on the bongos and congas and Joachim Polack (Pearl & The Oysters) on the Fender Rhodes. I was listening to a lot of Brazilian funk when I wrote it.”

Previously May shared the album’s lead single, “I Could Use a Miracle,” via a music video. Then he shared another song from the album, “Sea Salt & Caramel,” via a retro looking video for the song that features him roller skating by the beach, joined by two friends. “Sea Salt & Caramel” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Late Checkout, his fifth album, was recorded at Honeymoon Suite Recording Studio in Los Angeles, which May co-owns with friends Pat Jones and Michael Rosen.

Though he’s an LA man, he was once a Mississippi boy, and both influences are apparent in his Americana bedroom-pop fusion that’s linked together by psychedelic synths. On Late Checkout, May toils with the spectrum of emotions experienced during this time of crisis around the world, drawing inspiration from Motown ballads and the slow-and-steady work ethic with which they were written.

