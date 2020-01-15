News

Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and More Inducted Into 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., and The Doobie Brothers Also Picked





The final 2020 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, T. Rex, The Notorious B.I.G., and The Doobie Brothers have all been picked and the induction ceremony will happen in Cleveland on May 2 (and will be broadcast live on HBO).

This year's nominees that didn't make the final list include Kraftwerk, Soundgarden, Dave Matthews Band, Motörhead, Thin Lizzy, Pat Benatar, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, and Judas Priest.

To be eligible an artist needs to have released their first album or single at least 25 years ago and this was The Notorious B.I.G.'s first year of eligibility.

