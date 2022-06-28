News

All



L to R: Andrew Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore L to R: Andrew Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore

Depeche Mode Release Statement on Andrew Fletcher’s Death Fletcher Passed Away Last Month

Photography by Anton Corbijn



Depeche Mode have released a statement on Instagram about band member Andrew Fletcher, who passed away last month at the age of 60. The band’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan revealed that Fletcher’s cause of death was aortic dissection. View the full statement below.

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks. It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you. As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.

“A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.

“So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.

“Love, Martin & Dave”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.