Deradoorian Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Saturnine Night” Find the Sun Due Out May 22 via ANTI-

Photography by Sean Stout



Deradoorian (full name Angel Deradoorian) has announced a new album, Find the Sun, and shared its first single, the seven-minute long Krautrock-inspired “Saturnine Night.” Find the Sun is due out May 22 via ANTI-. Check out “Saturnine Night” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. Also below are her upcoming tour dates opening for Stereolab.

Deradoorian was formerly the bassist/vocalist for Dirty Projectors. Find the Sun is the follow-up to her debut solo album, 2015’s The Expanding Flower Planet, and 2017’s Eternal Recurrence EP. Find the Sun was recorded with Deradoorian’s friend and percussionist Samer Ghadry, along with Ghadry’s frequent collaborator Dave Harrington.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself - how to be your most

brilliant self,” Deradoorian says in a press release about the album. “Because we come from a culture that doesn't actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don't even know the power we contain within.”

The press release further describes the song of the album: “Inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra, Deradoorian gravitates to transportive, shamanic sounds on this record, wielding bells, flutes, and gongs in service of a rock record guided by the spirits.”

Summing up the album, Deradoorian says: “Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self.”

Find the Sun Tracklist:

1. Red Den

2. Corsican Shores

3. Saturnine Night

4. Monk’s Robes

5. The Illuminator

6. Waterlily

7. It Was Me

8. Devil’s Market

9. Mask of Yesterday

10. Sun

Deradoorian Tour Dates Opening for Stereolab:

5/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade #

5/4 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

5/5 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

5/7 – Portland, ME – State Theater #

5/8 – Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston #

5/9 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater #

5/10 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater #

5/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre #

5/13 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater #

5/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/16 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

5/18 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library #

5/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield #

5/21 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory #

# - with Stereolab

