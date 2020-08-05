News

Deradoorian Shares New Song “Mask of Yesterday” Find the Sun Due Out September 18 via ANTI-

Photography by Sean Stout



Deradoorian (full name Angel Deradoorian) is releasing a new album, Find the Sun, on September 18 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from it, “Mask of Yesterday,” which means that now half the album has been shared prior to its release. Listen below.

Deradoorian had this to say about Find the Sun in a press release: “I think it would be cool if people lay on the floor to listen to it, and let it go through their bodies. Being in that kind of space of awareness making it, I hope it evokes a physical reaction for people...that has so much to do with frequencies, vibrational relationships in sound.”

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Deradoorian.

Find the Sun was originally due out May 22, but in April it was pushed back to September 18 due to COVID-19.

Deradoorian was formerly the bassist/vocalist for Dirty Projectors. Find the Sun is the follow-up to her debut solo album, 2015’s The Expanding Flower Planet, and 2017’s Eternal Recurrence EP. Find the Sun was recorded with Deradoorian’s friend and percussionist Samer Ghadry, along with Ghadry’s frequent collaborator Dave Harrington.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself—how to be your most

brilliant self,” Deradoorian said in a previous press release about the album. “Because we come from a culture that doesn't actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don't even know the power we contain within.”

The previous press release further describes the song of the album: “Inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra, Deradoorian gravitates to transportive, shamanic sounds on this record, wielding bells, flutes, and gongs in service of a rock record guided by the spirits.”

Summing up the album, Deradoorian said: “Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self.”

