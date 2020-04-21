News

Deradoorian Shares Video for New Song “Monk’s Robes” and Pushes Back Album Release Date Find the Sun Now Due Out September 18 via ANTI- Due to COVID-19





Deradoorian (full name Angel Deradoorian) was releasing a new album, Find the Sun, on May 22 via ANTI-, but now she has pushed back its release date due to COVID-19 and shared another song from it, “Monk’s Robes,” via a video for the track. Find the Sun is now due out September 18. Check out the “Monk’s Robes” video below.

A press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Monk’s Robes’ follows a monk who journeys to a mountain top in hopes of being one with God. When he arrives, his God turns his worldview on its head, exposing his ignorance as he questions his understanding of the world and his desires to be free. All the more prescient in today’s circumstances, it is a song about accepting the futility of attempting to escape your reality, finding peace in acceptance and working with what you have to make something beautiful.”



Deradoorian had this to say about the song: “I’ve heard so many people say ‘I want to escape to the mountain and live alone because life is so fucking painful sometimes.’ And that's not really the way to do it either. You need to be isolated, you need to learn about yourself, but you can't really stay there. You also need to integrate. You need to do both.”

Previously Deradoorian shared Find the Sun’s first single, the seven-minute long Krautrock-inspired “Saturnine Night.” “Saturnine Night” was one of our Songs of the Week. Below also is the video for that song (as we neglected to post the video when it was released earlier this month).

Deradoorian was formerly the bassist/vocalist for Dirty Projectors. Find the Sun is the follow-up to her debut solo album, 2015’s The Expanding Flower Planet, and 2017’s Eternal Recurrence EP. Find the Sun was recorded with Deradoorian’s friend and percussionist Samer Ghadry, along with Ghadry’s frequent collaborator Dave Harrington.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself - how to be your most

brilliant self,” Deradoorian said in a previous press release about the album. “Because we come from a culture that doesn't actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don't even know the power we contain within.”

The previous press release further describes the song of the album: “Inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra, Deradoorian gravitates to transportive, shamanic sounds on this record, wielding bells, flutes, and gongs in service of a rock record guided by the spirits.”

Summing up the album, Deradoorian said: “Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self.”

