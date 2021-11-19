News

All





Desaparecidos Announce New Live Album, Share Live Version of “MariKKKopa” Live at Shea Stadium Due Out April 1, 2022 via Freeman Street/Shea Stadium Records

Photography by Zach Hollowell



Desaparecidos (the punk band featuring Conor Oberst) have announced the release of a new live album, Live at Shea Stadium, which will be out on April 1, 2022 via Freeman Street/Shea Stadium Records. The band has also shared its lead single, a live version of their 2015 song “MariKKKopa.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“The theme of this album drops us right where we left off in many ways,” states Adam Reich, who founded the Shea Stadium and mixed the album, in a press release. “…back to Biden, and the same centrist ideas that favor the rich and powerful, and will never do enough for the 99%. Our eyes may be open wider now, but we’re still seeing the same shit.”

Nora Garcia-Dabdoub, booker and manager for many shows at Shea Stadium, adds regarding the new single: “Having grown up in Maricopa county and seen Sheriff Joe’s reign of terror in Arizona first hand, this song is a constant reminder that we can’t stop until everyone gets the respect they deserve.”

The band’s most recent album, Payola, came out in 2015 via Epitaph.

Live at Shea Stadium Tracklist:

1. The Left Is Right

2. The Underground Man

3. City On The Hill

4. Radicalized

5. Ralphy’s Cut

6. Man And Wife, The Latter (Damaged Goods)

7. $$$

8. Manana

9. Anonymous

10. MariKKKopa

11. Greater Omaha

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.