Desert Daze Announces 2022 Line-up; Tame Impala to Perform “Lonerism” in Full

California’s Desert Daze have announced the lineup for their 2022 festival. Among the performers will be Tame Impala, who will be performing their 2012 album Lonerism in its entirety, and Iggy Pop, who will be giving his sole U.S. performance for the year. The lineup also includes Nilüfer Yanya, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sky Ferreira, Perfume Genius, Nation of Language, POND, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Viagra Boys, Reggie Watts, Daniel Rossen, Black Country, New Road, BADBADNOTGOOD, Men I Trust, and Small Black. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (Jun. 16) at 1 p.m. EST. View the full lineup below.

DESERT DAZE 2022 LINEUP

TAME IMPALA performing LONERISM * IGGY POP * KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD * CHICANO BATMAN * THE MARIAS * SKY FERREIRA * BADBADNOTGOOD * JPEGMAFIA * MILD HIGH CLUB * MEN I TRUST * CORTEX * FUZZ * POND * PERFUME GENIUS * ALDOUS HARDING * SLEAFORD MODS * DAKHABRAKHA * BOY PABLO * CYMANDE * SHANNON AND THE CLAMS * DUSTER * VIAGRA BOYS * REGGIE WATTS * INNER WAVE * LOS RETROS * NATION OF LANGUAGE * NILUFER YANYA * SHOW ME THE BODY * BABE RAINBOW * PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS * THE ARMED * LADY WRAY * DANIEL ROSSEN of Grizzly Bear * BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD * SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 * MARIACHI REYNA DE LOS ANGELES * THE SPACE LADY * GUM (DJ set) * L.A. WITCH * AUTOMATIC * SURFBORT * SMALL BLACK * MILDLIFE * SURPRISE CHEF * JOHN CARROLL KIRBY * BUCK MEEK * CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL * STRAWBERRY GUY * VANISHING TWIN * SLOPPY JANE * SOUL GLO * THE PARANOYDS * PANTHER MODERN * JJUUJJUU * ZO * SLIFT * BRAINSTORY * IMARHAN * WORKING MEN’S CLUB * SNAPPED ANKLES * MOLLY LEWIS * L’ECLAIR * ELKKA * NOURA MINT SEYMALI * DIVIDE & DISSOLVE * AL LOVER * CHULITA VINYL CLUB * HEADS ARE HEAVY

THE SANCTUARY

Curated by Cristopher Cichocki

NOSAJ THING (DJ SET) * CLIPPING. * TELEFON TEL AVIV (DJ SET) * SILENT SERVANT * KID 606 * CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI (CIRCULAR DIMENSIONS IMMERSIVE SOUND INSTALLATION)

TALKS + SCREENINGS

HAMILTON’S PHARMACOPEIA SCREENING + HAMILTON MORRIS Q&A,

MYSTICISM IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY WITH MICKI PELLERANO,

TARIK BARRI AV WORKSHOP - EXPLORATIONS WITH VIDEOSYNC, AND MORE TBA

VISUAL ARTISTS

TARIK BARRI * MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHT SHOW * SLIM REAPER * ASTRAL VIOLET * FEVERDREAM INTERACTIVE * BILLGAZER * WARPED VISIONS * ZACHARY RODELL

THE OUTER SPACE

MODULAR SOUNDBATH & YOGA EACH MORNING * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * LEVITATION ROOM * MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND * ACID DAD * VINYL WILLIAMS * GRAVE FLOWERS BONGO BAND * LEAH SENIOR * RADIOJED * CLOSING CEREMONIES W/ JJUUJJUU & FRIENDS

THURSDAY NIGHT WELCOMING COMMITTEE

MEATBODIES * SHANNON LAY * HOOVERIII * QUITAPENAS * BAPTIZM * HOTT MT - ‘ESCAPE TO WITCH MOUNTAIN’ W/ THE BOB BAKER MARIONETTES

LARGE SCALE ART INSTALLATIONS

NON PLUS ULTRA * BRAD HANSEN * BEZ MARTINEN * AND MORE

