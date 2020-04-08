News

Desire Announces Johnny Jewel-Produced New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Escape” Escape Due Out This Summer via Italians Do It Better

Photography by Johnny Jewel



Desire, the project of Megan Louise, has announced a new Johnny Jewel-produced album, Escape, and shared its first single and title track, “Escape,” via a video for the track also directed by Jewel. Escape is due out this summer via Italians Do It Better (an exact release date is TBA). “Escape” is an electropop delight with cyclical swells that circle the joys of being in love. Check out the video below.

Escape arrives 11 years after Louise’s last Desire album, her 2009-released debut album II. Jewel is of course a member of Chromatics, a band Desire has toured with. News of the new album was delivered via Italians Do It Better’s Instagram account.

