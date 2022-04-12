Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies”
Escape Due Out May 3 via Italians Do It Better
Desire have re-announced the release of their forthcoming album, Escape, which has been given a new release date of May 3, out via Italians Do It Better. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Telling Me Lies.” View the video, directed by Desire alongside Talvi Faustmann, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Escape was produced by Johnny Jewel. The album was originally slated for a summer 2020 release.
Escape Tracklist:
1. Black Latex
2. Telling Me Lies
3. Liquid Dreams
4. Love Is A Crime (Ft. Mirage)
5. Zeros
6. Dark Age
7. Haenim (Ft. Ether)
8. Ghosts
9. Escape
10. The Young And The Restless
11. Days & Nights
12. L’Amulette De Vie
13. Friends & Enemies
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies” (News) — Desire, Johnny Jewel
- Tallies Announce New Album, Share New Single “Hearts Underground” (News) — Tallies
- Premiere: Make Friends Shares New Video for “Fever” (News) — Make Friends
- Georgia Harmer Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Top Down” (News) — Georgia Harmer
- Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “Welcome 2 Club XIII” (News) — Drive-By Truckers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.