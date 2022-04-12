Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies”

News

Desire have re-announced the release of their forthcoming album, Escape, which has been given a new release date of May 3, out via Italians Do It Better. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Telling Me Lies.” View the video, directed by Desire alongside Talvi Faustmann, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Escape was produced by Johnny Jewel. The album was originally slated for a summer 2020 release.

Escape Tracklist:

1. Black Latex

2. Telling Me Lies

3. Liquid Dreams

4. Love Is A Crime (Ft. Mirage)

5. Zeros

6. Dark Age

7. Haenim (Ft. Ether)

8. Ghosts

9. Escape

10. The Young And The Restless

11. Days & Nights

12. L’Amulette De Vie

13. Friends & Enemies

