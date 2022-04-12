 Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022  
Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies”

Escape Due Out May 3 via Italians Do It Better

Apr 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Desire have re-announced the release of their forthcoming album, Escape, which has been given a new release date of May 3, out via Italians Do It Better. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Telling Me Lies.” View the video, directed by Desire alongside Talvi Faustmann, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Escape was produced by Johnny Jewel. The album was originally slated for a summer 2020 release.

Escape Tracklist:

1. Black Latex
2. Telling Me Lies
3. Liquid Dreams
4. Love Is A Crime (Ft. Mirage)
5. Zeros
6. Dark Age
7. Haenim (Ft. Ether)
8. Ghosts
9. Escape
10. The Young And The Restless
11. Days & Nights
12. L’Amulette De Vie
13. Friends & Enemies

There are no comments for this entry yet.

