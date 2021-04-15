News

Desperate Journalist Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Fault” Maximum Sorrow! Due Out July 2 via Fierce Panda





London-based post-punk band Desperate Journalist have announced a new album, Maximum Sorrow!, which will be out on July 2 via Fierce Panda. The band has shared a video for their previously released lead single “Fault” as well. Check out the Nick JS Thompson-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Frontwoman Jo Bevan speaks about the new song in a press release:

“The lyrics for ‘Fault’ were initially written quite intuitively and informed by what sounded good mouthwise with the kind of melody I thought the song needed—quite sonorous, Jim Kerr-y vowels. As I edited it into something which actually made sense, it naturally turned into a memory-screed about a terrible flat I once lived in and how the place itself seemed to reflect all the misery going on in my life at the time. I quite like the idea of a song sounding so big and dark and kinetic but with lyrics set mostly in quite a small space where nothing really happens except for unexpressed turbulent emotion.

“Structurally it’s unusual for us in that it a) doesn’t have many guitars on it and b) has a shifting hook/chorus which doesn’t happen at the times you’d necessarily expect. It was more of a textural exercise to record too which was really enjoyable and interesting—there are two drumkits on the recording and also synth undercurrents to make it extra propulsive and intense.”

The band’s most recent album, In Search of the Miraculous, came out in 2019 via Fierce Panda.

Maximum Sorrow! Tracklist:

01 “Formaldehyde”

02 “Fault”

03 “Personality Girlfriend”

04 “Armageddon”

05 “Fine In The Family”

06 “Utopia”

07 “Everything You Wanted”

08 “Poison Pen”

09 “The Victim”

10 “What You’re Scared Of”

11 “Was It Worth It”

