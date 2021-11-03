News

Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Have We Met” Tour Documentary Have We Met Out Now via Merge

Photography by Ted Bois



Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced a new 2022 North American tour. Bejar has subsequently shared a 30-minute documentary detailing his band’s early 2020 tour in support of his most recent album, Have We Met. Watch the David Galloway-directed documentary and view the full list of dates below.

Have We Met was released last year via Merge. It featured the songs “Crimson Tide,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list, “It Just Doesn’t Happen,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Cue Synthesizer,” which was #1 on that week’s Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Destroyer on the album.

Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

