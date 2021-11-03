Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Have We Met” Tour Documentary
Nov 03, 2021
Photography by Ted Bois
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced a new 2022 North American tour. Bejar has subsequently shared a 30-minute documentary detailing his band’s early 2020 tour in support of his most recent album, Have We Met. Watch the David Galloway-directed documentary and view the full list of dates below.
Have We Met was released last year via Merge. It featured the songs “Crimson Tide,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list, “It Just Doesn’t Happen,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Cue Synthesizer,” which was #1 on that week’s Songs of the Week list.
Read our interview with Destroyer on the album.
Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:
Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
