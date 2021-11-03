 Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Have We Met” Tour Documentary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021  
Destroyer Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Have We Met” Tour Documentary

Have We Met Out Now via Merge

Nov 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ted Bois
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced a new 2022 North American tour. Bejar has subsequently shared a 30-minute documentary detailing his band’s early 2020 tour in support of his most recent album, Have We Met. Watch the David Galloway-directed documentary and view the full list of dates below.

Have We Met was released last year via Merge. It featured the songs “Crimson Tide,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list, “It Just Doesn’t Happen,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Cue Synthesizer,” which was #1 on that week’s Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Destroyer on the album.

Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

