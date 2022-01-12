News

Destroyer Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Tintoretto, It’s for You” LABYRINTHITIS Due Out March 25 via Merge

Photography by Nicolas Bragg



Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, and shared its first single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You,” via an atmospheric video for it. LABYRINTHITIS is due out March 25 via Merge. David Galloway directed the “Tintoretto, It’s for You” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist and Destroyer’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

LABYRINTHITIS is the follow-up to 2020’s Have We Met. It was written mainly in 2020 and recorded in spring 2021. Bejar once again worked with regular collaborator John Collins, this time under lockdown conditions, with Bejar in Vancouver and Collins on the nearby remote Galiano Island. The Destroyer band then came in to flesh out some of the songs prior to mixing. The Books, Art of Noise, New Order, and disco are all cited as reference points in a press release announcing the album.

Bejar had a bigger hand than usual in the creation of the video for “Tintoretto, It’s for You” and had this to say about the song and video in the press release: “I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes. That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world’s decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It’s for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video…”

Director Galloway adds: “It hopefully presents some loose giallo vibes despite the fact that it clearly isn’t a giallo at all. Nobody dies, nothing is explored at length, and it’s ultimately a collection of neighborhood red herrings. All leads that go nowhere. But that’s the mystery. That’s the mystery about music videos.”

Read our interview with Destroyer on Have We Met.

LABYRINTHITIS Tracklist:

1. It’s in Your Heart Now

2. Suffer

3. June

4. All My Pretty Dresses

5. Tintoretto, It’s For You

6. Labyrinthitis

7. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread

8. It Takes a Thief

9. The States

10. The Last Song

Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

