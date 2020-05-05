Destroyer Shares Poignant Video for “foolssong”

News

Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) released a new album, Have We Met, back in January via Merge. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “foolssong,” which intercuts live footage of Bejar singing it with images touching on the pandemic. David Galloway and David Ehrenreich directed the video. Watch it below.

Galloway and Ehrenreich collectively had this to say about “foolssong” in a press release:

“Snow Day. At this very peculiar time, the expression ‘Have We Met’ deserves a question mark less than ever. We likely haven’t met anyone new since March, and the cadence of this statement is more of an absolute than an actual inquiry.

“The tour got cancelled. We were making a film. Maybe we still are, it’s hard to tell, though. ‘foolssong’ is what’s left of that for now.

“‘foolssong’ is a lullaby, it’s the painted book cover of a sinister romantic novel, and it’s our second favorite song on the album.

“Packing up mid-stride and pushing through North America to find solace in quarantine is a pretty foreign experience.

“With any luck, these alien landscapes provide only a temporary snapshot of an unfamiliar world, a glimpse into a future that denotes self-separation, isolation, but on the bright side, maybe a little bit more wonder.

“Hopefully this is a picture that does not dry.”

