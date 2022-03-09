News

All





Destroyer Shares Video for New Seven-Minute Song “June” LABYRINTHITIS Due Out March 25 via Merge





Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) is releasing a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, on March 25 via Merge. Now he has shared the album’s third single, the seven-minute long “June,” via a video for it. Bejar co-directed the video with David Galloway. It starts out in black & white as a meal is prepared in a restaurant kitchen, before switching to color in time for an armored delivery driver. Eventually Bejar also shows up. Watch it below, followed by Destroyer’s upcoming tour dates.

Galloway cryptically had this to say about the song in a press release: “Is it spring where you are? I think June is technically summer, but that’s not the point I’m trying to make. The flowers are starting to come out now, and the birds sure as hell are. There it was; the future just flew by. What’s the quorum on something like that?”

The press release describes the video in more detail: “‘On a roll’ is an apt description for ‘June,’ which shows the journey of a humble burrito to Dan Bejar’s doorstep. Rolled together by cooks and then rolled to its destination via a Segway-riding, Tron-dressed Door Dasher, it goes through all the steps we expect but never really consider. Up close, the details shimmer and depict the beauties present, yet often overlooked, in day-to-day life.”

Previously Destroyer shared the first single from LABYRINTHITIS, “Tintoretto, It’s for You,” via an atmospheric video for it. “Tintoretto, It’s for You” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread,” which is led by a bit of a disco beat. “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” was also #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

LABYRINTHITIS is the follow-up to 2020’s Have We Met. It was written mainly in 2020 and recorded in spring 2021. Bejar once again worked with regular collaborator John Collins, this time under lockdown conditions, with Bejar in Vancouver and Collins on the nearby remote Galiano Island. The Destroyer band then came in to flesh out some of the songs prior to mixing. The Books, Art of Noise, New Order, and disco are all cited as reference points in a press release announcing the album.

Read our interview with Destroyer on Have We Met.

Destroyer 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.