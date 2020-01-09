Destroyer Shares Video for New Song “Cue Synthesizer”
Have We Met Due Out January 31 via Merge
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) is releasing a new album, Have We Met, on January 31 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, "Cue Synthesizer" via a video for the track. In a press release Bejar describes the song as "maybe the most audacious piece of music Destroyer's laid to tape." Check out the David Ehrenreich-directed below, followed by Destroyer's upcoming tour dates.
Previously Destroyer shared Have We Met's first single, "Crimson Tide," via a video for the track. It was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Bejar shared another song from the album, "It Just Doesn't Happen," via a sparse visual for the track featuring dimly lit images of a snowmobile at night. "It Just Doesn't Happen" also made our Songs of the Week list.
Have We Met is the follow-up to 2017's ken, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.
Read our interview with Destroyer on ken.
Destroyer Tour Dates:
U.S. Tour Dates:
Feb 21 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*
Feb 22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall*
Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater*
Feb 24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress*
Feb 26 Austin, TX - The Mohawk*
Feb 27 Dallas, TX - Club Dada*
Feb 28 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*
Feb 29 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club*
Mar 01 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*
Mar 02 Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx*
Mar 04 Toronto, ON - Opera House**
Mar 05 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount**
Mar 06 Boston, MA - The Sinclair**
Mar 07 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel**
Mar 08 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts**
Mar 09 Washington, DC - Black Cat**
Mar 11 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle**
Mar 12 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West**
Mar 13 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge**
Mar 14 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill**
Mar 15 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room**
Mar 16 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater**
Mar 17 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge**
Mar 19 Seattle, WA - Neumos**
Mar 20 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre**
*w/Eleanor Freidbeger
** w/Nap Eyes
European Tour Dates:
17-Apr - Motel Mozaïque Festival, Rotterdam (NL)
18-Apr - Little Waves Festival, Genk (B)
19-Apr - Plaza, Zurich (CH)
20-Apr - Ohibo, Milano (IT)
21-Apr - Z-bau, Nürnberg (GER)
22-Apr - The Archa Theatre, Prague (CZ)
24-Apr - Bi Nuu, Berlin (GER)
25-Apr - Ut Connewitz, Leipzig (GER)
26-Apr - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen (DK)
27-Apr - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm (SWE)
28-Apr - Blå, Oslo (NOR)
29-Apr - Meijerit, Lund (SWE)
30-Apr - Paradiso, Amsterdam (NL)
02-May - Manufaktur, Schorndorf (GER)
03-May - Trix, Antwerp (B)
04-May - Cafe De La Danse, Paris (FR)
05-May - Village Underground, London (UK)
06-May - Drygate, Glasgow (UK)
07-May - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (UK)
