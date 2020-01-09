News

Destroyer Shares Video for New Song “Cue Synthesizer” Have We Met Due Out January 31 via Merge





Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) is releasing a new album, Have We Met, on January 31 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, "Cue Synthesizer" via a video for the track. In a press release Bejar describes the song as "maybe the most audacious piece of music Destroyer's laid to tape." Check out the David Ehrenreich-directed below, followed by Destroyer's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Destroyer shared Have We Met's first single, "Crimson Tide," via a video for the track. It was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Bejar shared another song from the album, "It Just Doesn't Happen," via a sparse visual for the track featuring dimly lit images of a snowmobile at night. "It Just Doesn't Happen" also made our Songs of the Week list.

Have We Met is the follow-up to 2017's ken, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our interview with Destroyer on ken.

Destroyer Tour Dates:

U.S. Tour Dates:



Feb 21 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*

Feb 22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall*

Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater*

Feb 24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress*

Feb 26 Austin, TX - The Mohawk*

Feb 27 Dallas, TX - Club Dada*

Feb 28 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

Feb 29 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club*

Mar 01 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

Mar 02 Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx*

Mar 04 Toronto, ON - Opera House**

Mar 05 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount**

Mar 06 Boston, MA - The Sinclair**

Mar 07 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel**

Mar 08 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts**

Mar 09 Washington, DC - Black Cat**

Mar 11 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle**

Mar 12 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West**

Mar 13 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge**

Mar 14 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill**

Mar 15 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room**

Mar 16 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater**

Mar 17 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge**

Mar 19 Seattle, WA - Neumos**

Mar 20 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre**



*w/Eleanor Freidbeger

** w/Nap Eyes



European Tour Dates:



17-Apr - Motel Mozaïque Festival, Rotterdam (NL)

18-Apr - Little Waves Festival, Genk (B)

19-Apr - Plaza, Zurich (CH)

20-Apr - Ohibo, Milano (IT)

21-Apr - Z-bau, Nürnberg (GER)

22-Apr - The Archa Theatre, Prague (CZ)

24-Apr - Bi Nuu, Berlin (GER)

25-Apr - Ut Connewitz, Leipzig (GER)

26-Apr - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen (DK)

27-Apr - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm (SWE)

28-Apr - Blå, Oslo (NOR)

29-Apr - Meijerit, Lund (SWE)

30-Apr - Paradiso, Amsterdam (NL)

02-May - Manufaktur, Schorndorf (GER)

03-May - Trix, Antwerp (B)

04-May - Cafe De La Danse, Paris (FR)

05-May - Village Underground, London (UK)

06-May - Drygate, Glasgow (UK)

07-May - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (UK)

