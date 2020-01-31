Destroyer – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

News

Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has released a new album, Have We Met, today via Merge. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here. Also below are Destroyer's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Destroyer shared Have We Met's first single, "Crimson Tide," via a video for the track. It was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Bejar shared another song from the album, "It Just Doesn't Happen," via a sparse visual for the track featuring dimly lit images of a snowmobile at night. "It Just Doesn't Happen" also made our Songs of the Week list. Then Bejar shared a third single from the album, "Cue Synthesizer," via a video for the track (which was #1 on that week's Songs of the Week list).

Have We Met is the follow-up to 2017's ken, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our interview with Destroyer on ken.

Destroyer Tour Dates:

U.S. Tour Dates:

Feb 21 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*

Feb 22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall*

Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater*

Feb 24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress*

Feb 26 Austin, TX - The Mohawk*

Feb 27 Dallas, TX - Club Dada*

Feb 28 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

Feb 29 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club*

Mar 01 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

Mar 02 Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx*

Mar 04 Toronto, ON - Opera House**

Mar 05 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount**

Mar 06 Boston, MA - The Sinclair**

Mar 07 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel**

Mar 08 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts**

Mar 09 Washington, DC - Black Cat**

Mar 11 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle**

Mar 12 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West**

Mar 13 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge**

Mar 14 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill**

Mar 15 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room**

Mar 16 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater**

Mar 17 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge**

Mar 19 Seattle, WA - Neumos**

Mar 20 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre**



*w/Eleanor Freidbeger

** w/Nap Eyes



European Tour Dates:



17-Apr - Motel Mozaïque Festival, Rotterdam (NL)

18-Apr - Little Waves Festival, Genk (B)

19-Apr - Plaza, Zurich (CH)

20-Apr - Ohibo, Milano (IT)

21-Apr - Z-bau, Nürnberg (GER)

22-Apr - The Archa Theatre, Prague (CZ)

24-Apr - Bi Nuu, Berlin (GER)

25-Apr - Ut Connewitz, Leipzig (GER)

26-Apr - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen (DK)

27-Apr - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm (SWE)

28-Apr - Blå, Oslo (NOR)

29-Apr - Meijerit, Lund (SWE)

30-Apr - Paradiso, Amsterdam (NL)

02-May - Manufaktur, Schorndorf (GER)

03-May - Trix, Antwerp (B)

04-May - Cafe De La Danse, Paris (FR)

05-May - Village Underground, London (UK)

06-May - Drygate, Glasgow (UK)

07-May - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (UK)

