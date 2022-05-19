News

Diana Ross and Tame Impala Share New Song "Turn Up the Sunshine" From "Minions" Soundtrack





Diana Ross and Tame Impala have shared their new collaborative single “Turn Up the Sunshine.” It is to be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be out on July 1 via Decca. Listen below.

The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru was produced by Jack Antonoff, and will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.

