Diana Ross and Tame Impala Share New Song “Turn Up the Sunshine” From “Minions” Soundtrack
Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out July 1 via Decca
Diana Ross and Tame Impala have shared their new collaborative single “Turn Up the Sunshine.” It is to be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be out on July 1 via Decca. Listen below.
The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru was produced by Jack Antonoff, and will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.
