DIIV Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album “Oshin”
Due Out Digitally on June 24 and Physically on August 19
May 02, 2022
Photography by Bradley Golding
DIIV have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Oshin. The reissue will feature the original album in addition to a second LP of demos, live performances, and a previously unreleased track, as well as a retrospective booklet and a poster. It will be out digitally on June 24, and will receive a physical limited edition vinyl release on August 19 via Captured Tracks.
In addition, DIIV will also be releasing a box set collection of their first ever 7-inch singles, “Sometime,” “Human,” and “Geist,” reissued for the first time since their initial pressing. They will be released digitally and physically on the same dates as the Oshin reissue, respectively.
In a press release, the band state: “Oshin is our first album. It came out 10 years ago and because of that we have decided to put together a very nice and very intricate and thoughtful 10th anniversary edition of the album for you. We are packaging it alongside my homemade demo recordings and a few unreleased live recordings from one of our first shows. It has new art by our friend Parker Sprout and it has some writing from the members of the band, the writer of the original Oshin poem, and an expansive meditation on the history of the album from Shaad D’Souza. We hope you enjoy it.”
DIIV’s newest studio album, Deceiver, came out in 2019 via Captured Tracks.
Read our 2016 interview with DIIV.
Oshin Tracklist:
1. (Druun)
2. Past Lives
3. Human
4. Air Conditioning
5. How Long Have You Known
6. Wait Earthboy
7. (Druun Pt. II)
8. Follow
9. Sometime
10. Oshin (Subsume)
11. Doused
12. Home
LP2 Tracklist:
1. Druun (Demo)
2. Past Lives (Demo)
3. Human (Demo)
4. Air Conditioning (Demo)
5. How Long Have You Known (Demo)
6. Wait (Demo)
7. Earthboy (Demo)
8. Druun Pt. II (Demo)
9. Follow (Demo)
10. Sometime (Demo)
11. Oshin (Demo)
12. Doused (Demo)
13. Home (Demo)
14. Yuk (Live At Shea Stadium 7-29-2011)
15. Sometime (Live At Shea Stadium 11-29-11)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce N.Y. and L.A. Tour Dates, Sign to Secretly Canadian (News) — Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas
- DIIV Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album “Oshin” (News) — DIIV
- Soft Spot (Review) — Chelsea Jade
- The Mob (La gammick) (Review) —
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Shearwater, Tegan and Sara, Katy J Pearson, Martin Courtney, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Shearwater, Tegan and Sara, Katy J Pearson, Martin Courtney, Metric, beabadoobee, Angel Olsen, Arcade Fire, Stars, Superorganism
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.