DIIV Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album “Oshin” Due Out Digitally on June 24 and Physically on August 19

Photography by Bradley Golding



DIIV have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Oshin. The reissue will feature the original album in addition to a second LP of demos, live performances, and a previously unreleased track, as well as a retrospective booklet and a poster. It will be out digitally on June 24, and will receive a physical limited edition vinyl release on August 19 via Captured Tracks.

In addition, DIIV will also be releasing a box set collection of their first ever 7-inch singles, “Sometime,” “Human,” and “Geist,” reissued for the first time since their initial pressing. They will be released digitally and physically on the same dates as the Oshin reissue, respectively.

In a press release, the band state: “Oshin is our first album. It came out 10 years ago and because of that we have decided to put together a very nice and very intricate and thoughtful 10th anniversary edition of the album for you. We are packaging it alongside my homemade demo recordings and a few unreleased live recordings from one of our first shows. It has new art by our friend Parker Sprout and it has some writing from the members of the band, the writer of the original Oshin poem, and an expansive meditation on the history of the album from Shaad D’Souza. We hope you enjoy it.”

DIIV’s newest studio album, Deceiver, came out in 2019 via Captured Tracks.

Read our 2016 interview with DIIV.

Oshin Tracklist:

1. (Druun)

2. Past Lives

3. Human

4. Air Conditioning

5. How Long Have You Known

6. Wait Earthboy

7. (Druun Pt. II)

8. Follow

9. Sometime

10. Oshin (Subsume)

11. Doused

12. Home

LP2 Tracklist:

1. Druun (Demo)

2. Past Lives (Demo)

3. Human (Demo)

4. Air Conditioning (Demo)

5. How Long Have You Known (Demo)

6. Wait (Demo)

7. Earthboy (Demo)

8. Druun Pt. II (Demo)

9. Follow (Demo)

10. Sometime (Demo)

11. Oshin (Demo)

12. Doused (Demo)

13. Home (Demo)

14. Yuk (Live At Shea Stadium 7-29-2011)

15. Sometime (Live At Shea Stadium 11-29-11)

