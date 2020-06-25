News

Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder) Announce Album/New Song Dinner Party Due Out July 10 via Sounds of Crenshaw/Empire, Watch the Video for “Freeze Tag” (Feat. Phoelix)

Photography by Amani Washington



Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, and Robert Glasper have joined forces to form the new jazz/hip-hop/soul supergroup Dinner Party. They have announced their self-titled debut album and shared its first single, “Freeze Tag” (which features guest vocals from Phoelix), via a video for the track. Dinner Party is due out July 10 via Sounds of Crenshaw/Empire. Below watch the “Freeze Tag” video (which features footage of the band recording in the studio). Also below is the album’s tracklist and above is its cover art.

The project was hatched while Martin and Glasper were on tour together, but the two have known each other much longer than that, first meeting in 1996 at a jazz band camp. Martin has known Washington even longer than that, having met in 1992 in a high school jazz band. The album was recorded at Chalice studios in Los Angeles at the end of 2019. Washington’s sister, Amani Washington, did the album’s cover art.

While “Freeze Tag” coasts on a smooth and relaxed groove, its lyrics are culturally relevant, with Phoelix singing: “They told me put my hands up behind my head/I think they got the wrong one/I'm sick and tired of runnin'/I've been searching where the love went.../They tell me if I move they gonna shoot me dead.”

Terrace Martin also recently released the new protest song “PIG FEET,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and featured Kamasi Washington. He also appeared on Leon Bridges’ recent protest song, “Sweeter” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and he and Robert Glasper joined Bridges to perform the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Washington released an acclaimed double album, Heaven and Earth, in 2018. It was our #1 album of 2018. Read our 2018 cover story interview with Washington.

Dinner Party Tracklist:

1. Sleepless Nights (feat. Phoelix)

2. Love You Bad (feat. Phoelix)

3. From My Heart and My Soul (feat. Phoelix)

4. First Responders

5. The Mighty Tree

6. Freeze Tag (feat. Phoelix)

7. LUV U

